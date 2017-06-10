Edwards to sign bills prompted by Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE - Following the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed during a struggle with two white police officers, activists were adamant that Louisiana police departments needed to do a better job of training their officers.

Those calls were heard.

Nearly a year later - and with minimal resistance - members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus helped pass four proposals to both strengthen police training requirements and prevent tarnished officers from keeping their jobs or easily moving to another department.

Officers will have to receive at least 400 hours of basic training, study de-escalation practices and learn how to recognize biases.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measures into law within days.