Edwards to offer proposals for education improvement during legislative session

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards released details on his legislation to improve K-12 education outcomes that he will present during next month's legislative session.

The legislation includes Senate Bill 13, which closes the current loophole in the Student Scholarships for Educational Excellence Program. The program allows kindergarten students who are zoned to attend A or B rated public schools to obtain scholarships to attend private schools. Under the current law, the scholarships are only available to 1st-12th grade students who attend public schools rated C, D or F. The bill, by Senator Dan "Blade" Morrish establishes the same qualification for kindergärtners.

House Bill 79 by Rep. Franklin Foil would prohibit the use of corporal punishment in all public elementary and secondary schools for students with disabilities. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson will file a similar measure in the Senate, according to Edwards.

House Bill 20, by Rep. Ed Price, would allow schools impacted by a natural disaster to seek an exemption with the state superintendent of education and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education from the required 360 minutes of instructional time per school day.

Rep. Frank Hoffmann will author legislation that addresses Louisiana's current system for using data to evaluate the effectiveness of teachers and administrators within the Compass evaluation system.

Edwards' full legislative agenda for the 2017 Regular Legislative Session will be unveiled throughout the week. The education agenda can be found here and will be updated throughout the week with additional proposals from the governor.