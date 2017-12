Edwards to make statement Tuesday at LSU Shreveport

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Shreveport to make an announcement Tuesday.

Edwards will make an announcement regarding an update on the potential partnership between the state, Ochsner Health and Louisiana State University, a release from the Governor's office said.

The public announcement will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the LSU Health Center in Shreveport.