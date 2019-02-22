Edwards to join other governors at Washington meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is heading to Washington for a weekend meeting with the nation's governors.



Edwards and his wife were traveling Friday to attend the 2019 National Governors Association Winter Meeting.



The Democratic governor will participate in two days of meetings Saturday and Sunday and will speak at a Sunday forum about building resilience against future storms.



First lady Donna Edwards will speak Saturday in a panel discussion about rethinking child welfare programs.