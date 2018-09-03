Edwards to discuss Tropical Storm Gordon during Monday press conference

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will be hosting a press conference Monday afternoon in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.

During the conference, Edwards and emergency response officials will discuss preparations that are underway. Over the weekend, Edwards and state officials participated in preparation conference calls with the National Weather Services. Saturday, Edwards activated the Crisis Action Team at the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, according to a release.

WBRZ will be streaming the press conference at 5:30 p.m.