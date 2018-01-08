Edwards to discuss priorities for 2018 at Press Club

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak today to the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Edwards will discuss his priorities for 2018, including addressing the fiscal cliff and ongoing discussions about shoring up the state budget.

The Press Club meets on Mondays at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel in the East and West Baton Rouge Room. Lunch, served at 11:30, is $13 for members and $17 for nonmembers.

The public is invited, but only members of the Press Club and the news media are allowed to ask questions during the question-and-answer portion of the program.