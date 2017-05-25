Edwards threatens veto if House budget passes

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is threatening to veto Louisiana's state operating budget bill if it looks like the version crafted by House Republicans.



The Democratic governor Thursday repeated his description of the House-backed spending plan as a "non-starter." But he went further, saying he would reject the document entirely if it arrived in the form it passed the majority-GOP House.



Edwards doesn't expect the Senate's version to look like the House-proposed plan. Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur says senators have been told the governor would veto a budget that looks like the House version.



The House proposal would leave $206 million on the table, to hedge against its expectations income forecasts are too rosy. Edwards says that would force unnecessary, harmful cuts on health services, prisons and other programs.