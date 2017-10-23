69°
Edwards speaks to Harvard institute about crisis response

Monday, October 23 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards is speaking to students at Harvard University about his time as Louisiana's governor and his approach to dealing with crisis.
  
The governor's office said Edwards was talking Monday with the Institute of Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He was delivering a lecture on homeland security to a class led by Juliette Kayyem, a former U.S. homeland security assistant secretary and member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
  
Edwards' lecture, according to his office, focuses on how his background as a West Point graduate and former Army Ranger shaped his response to crises as governor, such as last year's devastating flooding in south Louisiana and recent hurricanes and tropical storms.
  
The governor returns to Louisiana on Tuesday.

