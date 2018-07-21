93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards says Trump's approach on tariffs will harm Louisiana

4 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 July 21, 2018 10:58 AM July 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is telling President Donald Trump that Louisiana will be harmed with his use of tariffs in trade disputes with other countries.
  
The Democratic governor wrote to the White House, asking the president to reconsider his approach.
  
In the letter, Edwards says the tariffs Trump has imposed on certain imports, along with retaliatory tariffs enacted by countries in response, will damage Louisiana's ports, liquefied natural gas facilities and farms.
  
Edwards says one in six jobs in Louisiana depend on international commerce. He says that if the Trump administration doesn't "strike the right balance," Louisiana would be among the hardest-hit states by the tariffs.
  
Though a Democrat, Louisiana's governor has avoided criticizing the Republican president. Edwards wrote that he appreciates the "great working relationship" he's had with Trump.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days