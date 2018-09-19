79°
Edwards says teacher pay hike will be top priority next year

2 hours 40 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 6:17 PM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says a teacher pay raise is his "number one priority" in next year's legislative session.

The Democratic governor, elected with the support of teacher unions, said Wednesday he'll seek a $1,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers in the 2019 session. He'll also push a $500 raise for school support employees, such as cafeteria workers and classroom aides.

The price tag, if lawmakers agree, would be $114 million.

Edwards said on his monthly radio show he's confident "we're going to be able to make that happen."

The proposal comes as teachers in other states staged strikes for pay hikes and as Edwards moves into the year he's running for re-election.

Louisiana teachers' average salary is just under $50,000. Edwards says that's $2,200 less than the Southern average.

