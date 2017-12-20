Edwards says he asked ex-State Police leader to live onsite

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards says he asked retired Louisiana State Police leader Mike Edmonson to live in a state-owned home when Edmonson was agency superintendent.

The arrangement drew criticism from a legislative audit as possibly violating state law because Edmonson didn't pay rent or taxes on the benefit.

Edwards said Wednesday he asked Edmonson to remain in the house, where Edmonson had lived since he was named superintendent by former Gov. Bobby Jindal. Edwards said he thought that was the best way for Edmonson to quickly respond to emergencies. The governor said he's "less than convinced" the audit was right about it being improper.

Edwards didn't defend Edmonson, who retired in March, against other charges raised by auditors that Edmonson misused tax dollars. Edwards called those allegations "very troubling."