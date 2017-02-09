Latest Weather Blog
Edwards returns to Washington seeking more flood assistance
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making his sixth trip to Washington to lobby for $2 billion more federal flood aid for Louisiana.
The state has received $1.6 billion from Congress so far to respond to the March and August flooding. The governor's additional request comes amid cleanup from tornadoes that struck south Louisiana on Tuesday.
Edwards traveled to Washington on Wednesday and will return to Baton Rouge by the weekend.
He's meeting with Louisiana's congressional delegation, House Democratic leadership, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and staff of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees flood recovery spending.
Edwards also is seeking meetings with the Trump administration.
He'll also be attending Washington Mardi Gras events and speaking about his tax reform proposals to a business group.
