Edwards returns to Washington D.C. to lobby for flood aid

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington again to lobby for additional flood relief aid.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Edwards said that the state remains $2 billion short of relief requested for the March and August floods.

“Once again our state has faced another round of severe weather that has destroyed homes and communities, but we will rebuild,” Edwards said. “The recent tornadoes throughout South Louisiana have only added to the ongoing hardships our people are suffering from following the March and August floods.”

The Governor’s Office says Edwards spoke to GHOSEP and FEMA Wednesday morning regarding Tuesday’s severe weather. FEMA teams are now on the ground assessing storm damages.

Edwards says he plans to meet with the entire Louisiana Congressional Delegation as well as U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Wednesday’s trip will be Edwards’ sixth trip to Washington D.C. to lobby for flood relief with the Louisiana Congressional Delegation. Those meetings resulted in two separate disaster funding appropriations.