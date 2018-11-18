Latest Weather Blog
Edwards rallies union support: 'Elections have consequences'
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards rallied his core base of education union support with a preview of his 2019 re-election stump speech. He urged teachers and school workers to maintain a "sense of purpose" about the governor's race.
The Democratic leader spoke Saturday to the Louisiana Federation of Teachers. He offered a defense of his record since taking office in 2016 and a pledge of educator pay raises.
The receptive crowd was packed with Edwards supporters who helped his election bid three years earlier and promised to help him reach a second term.
The governor repeated his plan to seek a $1,000 teacher pay raise and $500 school support worker raise in next year's legislative session. He said he'll have a three-year plan to raise salaries to the Southern average.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Edwards rallies union support: 'Elections have consequences'
-
A classroom of 5th graders made a mother's Thanksgiving with a simple...
-
Lee High School will get football program next year
-
Locals pack the streets for White Light Night
-
Saying goodbye: Beauregard Gallery and Bistro closing its doors