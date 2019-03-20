68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards proposing $19M more for Louisiana higher education

1 hour 28 minutes ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 March 20, 2019 12:56 PM March 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking lawmakers to spend $19 million more this year on higher education than was budgeted. The money would fill gaps in the TOPS college tuition program, help schools facing accreditation reviews and pay for boosted online resources for students.
 
The items are included on a list of spending requests for the year that ends June 30. The Democratic governor is asking lawmakers to finance the list in the legislative session starting in April.
 
The largest item is $5.9 million for TOPS, as the program costs more than the $295 million lawmakers allocated for it.
 
Another $5 million would give cash influxes to three campuses under accreditation review: Northshore Technical Community College, Central Louisiana Technical Community College and the University of Louisiana at Monroe's pharmacy school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days