Edwards plans another special session on taxes

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says he'll call Louisiana lawmakers back for a third special session this year.

He's trying to get taxes passed to fill gaps in the budget year that starts July 1, after a special session cratered Monday without a tax deal.

The Democratic governor says he's disappointed. And he placed blame squarely on House Republican leaders and what he described as a "Caucus of No in the House."

In the session's final minute, House GOP leaders helped block a second vote on a sales tax bill with a higher tax rate than they supported. It's unclear if the bill could have reached the two-thirds vote needed to pass since it fell a handful of votes short earlier.

Edwards hasn't set a start date for the next special session.