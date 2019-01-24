Edwards outlines $300M in planned coastal project spending

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says $300 million Louisiana is expected to receive over three years from offshore oil and gas drilling income will pay for long-sought coastal protection projects.

The Democratic governor announced the spending plans Wednesday, saying he also intends to ask lawmakers to spend $55 million from last year's state surplus on coastal work as well.

Among projects slated to receive drilling money are: improvements to the levee system in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, levee repair work in Grand Isle, a pump station in Bayou Lafourche, a flood control structure in St. Mary Parish, a drainage canal relocation in Plaquemines Parish, and work on the Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex.

Edwards also named interim leader of the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, Chip Kline, to the permanent position.