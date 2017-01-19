61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards' office calls GOP leader's plan 'vague'

33 minutes 52 seconds ago January 19, 2017 Jan 19, 2017 Thursday, January 19 2017 January 19, 2017 7:45 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - A spokesman for Gov. John Bel Edwards' says a budget-rebalancing proposal released by the House Republicans' leader offers "vague recommendations" the administration will review.
    
Rep. Lance Harris released a spreadsheet Thursday recommending how to make $304 million in cuts without calling lawmakers into a special session. The cuts could be made by the Democratic governor and the Legislature's joint budget committee.
    
Harris' proposal would levy $147 million of the cut on the state health department. Public colleges would be shielded, but reductions would fall on state prisons, K-12 education, roadwork and more.
    
Harris doesn't get into detailed explanations of how the cuts would fall on each agency, and Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo suggested the spreadsheet needed more detail on how the cuts would impact state services.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days