Edwards' office calls GOP leader's plan 'vague'

BATON ROUGE - A spokesman for Gov. John Bel Edwards' says a budget-rebalancing proposal released by the House Republicans' leader offers "vague recommendations" the administration will review.



Rep. Lance Harris released a spreadsheet Thursday recommending how to make $304 million in cuts without calling lawmakers into a special session. The cuts could be made by the Democratic governor and the Legislature's joint budget committee.



Harris' proposal would levy $147 million of the cut on the state health department. Public colleges would be shielded, but reductions would fall on state prisons, K-12 education, roadwork and more.



Harris doesn't get into detailed explanations of how the cuts would fall on each agency, and Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo suggested the spreadsheet needed more detail on how the cuts would impact state services.