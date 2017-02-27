Edwards meets with President Trump Monday

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined governors across the country to talk with President Donald Trump Monday.

Edwards traveled to Washington D.C. this weekend for the National Governor’s Association Winter Meeting. He took advantage of the trip to meet with federal emergency officials, including acting FEMA administrator Robert Fenton Jr., to discuss flood recovery efforts.

Monday, President Trump said that his administration will do all that it can to restore the authority of the states.



As he prepares his budget plans, Trump told the governors that the country will "do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people."



But Trump is promising them that his budget will increase spending for federal law enforcement, moves that will help the U.S. "fight crime." He says his budget proposal will also keep tax dollars in the U.S. to help veterans and first responders.

Tuesday, Edwards will meet with House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen to discuss flood relief. The Governor's Office described the meeting as 'critical' as the state seeks an additional $2 billion in flood relief aid from Congress.

Edwards is set to return to Louisiana Tuesday evening.