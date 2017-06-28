83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards: Louisiana Medicaid payment skewed under Senate bill

52 minutes 19 seconds ago June 28, 2017 Jun 28, 2017 Wednesday, June 28 2017 June 28, 2017 2:42 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana would be uniquely penalized in the calculation of federal spending on state Medicaid programs in the Senate GOP's proposed health law rewrite.
  
The Democratic governor said Wednesday the per-capita payment calculator proposed for Medicaid spending uses a formula that would downplay an enrollment boost in Louisiana's program due to Medicaid expansion.
  
Edwards has widespread problems with the bill, which has been delayed for a vote because Republican Senate leaders haven't rallied enough support from GOP lawmakers to pass the measure. The governor's heaviest criticisms center on the legislation's plan to significantly shrink Medicaid spending.
  
Louisiana's two U.S. senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have publicly remained non-committal about the Senate health care bill, though Cassidy has raised concerns about a similar House-passed measure.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days