Edwards: Louisiana Medicaid payment skewed under Senate bill

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana would be uniquely penalized in the calculation of federal spending on state Medicaid programs in the Senate GOP's proposed health law rewrite.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the per-capita payment calculator proposed for Medicaid spending uses a formula that would downplay an enrollment boost in Louisiana's program due to Medicaid expansion.

Edwards has widespread problems with the bill, which has been delayed for a vote because Republican Senate leaders haven't rallied enough support from GOP lawmakers to pass the measure. The governor's heaviest criticisms center on the legislation's plan to significantly shrink Medicaid spending.

Louisiana's two U.S. senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have publicly remained non-committal about the Senate health care bill, though Cassidy has raised concerns about a similar House-passed measure.