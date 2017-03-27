Edwards: Louisiana in 'race against time' to save the coast

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards detailed proposed legislation for protecting and restoring the state's coastline Monday.

The proposals are part of the governor's legislative package to be considered in the regular session set to begin April 10.

The plan dedicates nearly $18 billion to marsh creation and $5 billion to sediment diversions. Another $19 billion will go towards hurricane protection projects and $6 billion for nonstructural risk reduction.

More than $2 billion will be used for other types of restoration projects.

The two measures will be introduced as concurrent resolutions and specifically address the Coastal Master Plan and the Coastal Annual Plan. Both will be pre-filed this week.

“This is a plan for all of Louisiana, not just one agency and not just for the coast. Implementing this plan will reduce risk and build and sustain land for the benefit of all of our people, our economy and our ecosystem for generations to come. We are in a race against time to save our coast, and it is time we make bold decisions now," Governor Edwards said.

Since 2007, the State of Louisiana has completed or funded for construction a total of 135 projects, resulting in nearly 31,000 acres of land benefitted, 275 miles of levee improvements and over 50 miles of barrier islands and berms constructed or under construction.