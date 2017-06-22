Edwards gives updates as Cindy weakens; heavy rainfall anticipated



BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Thursday to give updates on Tropical Depression Cindy.

Cindy was named a tropical storm, but it was downgraded after it made landfall on Thursday. Even though the storm has been downgraded, heavy rains are still expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service.





Edwards met with the Unified Command Group at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness prior to the news conference.

Cindy made landfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana near Cameron Parish, Edwards says.



As of Thursday around noon, Edwards said that there have been no requests from parishes for search and rescue operations. In St. Martin Parish, two commercial fishermen and a dog were reported missing on Wednesday night and were found safe by the sheriff's office on Thursday.



Edwards said that 169,000 sandbags were issued to residents across the state and reminds residents to remain vigilant as Cindy is not over.



"We are certainly not out of the woods yet," Edwards said.



"We never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at us. We must plan for the worst and hope for the best," Edwards said.



The governor says that weather and emergency preparedness officials are anticipating possible power outages and tornado watches as heavy rainfall will most likely occur.



"You can be in sunshine one moment and not shortly thereafter, be in rain," Edwards said.



The governor and Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary, reiterated the importance of drivers not going through standing water as the depth is not known and the conditions of the road underneath are not certain.



Cindy is anticipated to be in north Louisiana by Thursday night and by Friday morning will be out of the state completely.



Residents can continue to monitor updates at emergency.la.gov.