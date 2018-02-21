77°
Edwards fills top aide's job vacated after harassment claims

3 hours 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Public Allies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has hired a new deputy chief of staff, three months after the previous jobholder resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that Adren Wilson will work as deputy chief of staff for programs and planning, filling the position Johnny Anderson left in November.

Anderson was accused of sexual harassment, 11 years after several women made similar accusations when Anderson worked for Gov. Kathleen Blanco and was a university system board chairman. Anderson denies wrongdoing in both sets of claims.

Wilson will start in March in a job that oversees community outreach, faith-based initiatives, elderly affairs, the office of women's policy and other areas in the governor's office.

He most recently worked as CEO of Public Allies, a nonprofit national service program.

