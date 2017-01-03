Edwards fills higher education board jobs during holidays

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards filled vacancies for Louisiana's college management boards over the holidays.



He named six people to the 15-member Board of Regents, the top policymaking and budgeting panel for Louisiana public higher education.



Edwards' selected: Blake David, a Lafayette lawyer; Darren Mire, valuation director for the Orleans Parish tax assessor's office; W. Clinton "Bubba" Rasberry, a Shreveport businessman and previous Regents board member; Jacqueline Vines Wyatt, a former Cox Communications executive from Prairieville; T. Jay Seale III, a Hammond lawyer; and Charles McDonald, a former state lawmaker from Sterlington who worked to create the TOPS tuition program.



David, Rasberry, Seale and McDonald each donated to Edwards' campaign.



Edwards also named five members to the Southern University System board and four people to the University of Louisiana System board.