Edwards discusses efforts to help ex-inmates with Trump, other state officials

1 hour 12 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018
By: Associated Press
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is discussing prison reform with governors and state attorneys general at his New Jersey golf club.
  
The White House says the officials represent states that have implemented changes similar to those backed by Trump.
  
The mostly Republican group includes Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, Nathan Deal of Georgia, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and John Bel Edwards, a Louisiana Democrat. Also attending are Republican attorneys general Pam Bondi of Florida and Ken Paxton of Texas.
  
The administration has been pressing Congress to send Trump legislation that would provide the Bureau of Prisons with $50 million over the next five years for drug treatment, education and job skills programs. Trump says the administration feels "very, very strongly" about helping former inmates find jobs.
