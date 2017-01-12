76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards defends Medicaid expansion, as GOP works on repeal

2 hours 16 minutes 8 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 9:33 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Gov. John Bel Edwards is outlining his defense for Louisiana's Medicaid expansion, pushing back on Republican work in Congress to dismantle the federal health law that created the program.

The Democratic governor planned a Thursday afternoon event in New Orleans highlighting the health services people have received since Louisiana began its Medicaid expansion in July.

More than 370,000 people are getting government-financed health insurance through the program in Louisiana, the first Deep South state to participate. Edwards and his health secretary say people are receiving treatment for cancer, diabetes and other health conditions discovered because of the new Medicaid coverage.

But while Louisiana's governor touts the benefits, nearly all the state's congressional delegation members are supporting efforts in Washington to repeal the federal health law that allows for the expansion.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days