Edwards: Congressman 'can no longer be trusted' on flood aid

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is accusing a Baton Rouge congressman of spreading myths about flood recovery money and leading a partisan effort that could harm Louisiana's long-term rebuilding.



The Democratic governor's office released a memo Thursday saying Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves "can no longer be trusted" to convey accurate information about Louisiana's recovery from last year's flooding.



The memo came a day after Edwards attended a congressional hearing in which GOP members of Congress, including Graves, blasted Louisiana's response to the floods.



Graves said Thursday that Louisiana has $1.6 billion in federal aid "at its disposal today" for flood victims that the Edwards administration isn't spending.



Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo said Graves' information is inaccurate and the federal government hasn't yet released the money to the state.