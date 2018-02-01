66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards claims $600M in cuts; GOP calls the list misleading

2 hours 55 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2018 Feb 1, 2018 February 01, 2018 2:03 PM February 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
  
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is circulating a list of more than $600 million in budget cuts that he says his administration has made during its two years in office.
  
The Democratic governor is trying to bolster his argument that he's reduced some government spending to fill gaps, as he asks lawmakers to replace $1 billion in expiring taxes.
  
But Republican lawmakers say the Edwards cut list is inflated.
  
More than one-third of the items are one-time cuts that don't yield permanent state savings. Other items are counted twice, for each budget year Edwards has been in office.
  
Republicans say part of the tally appears to involve delayed payments to health providers that care for Medicaid patients - an obligation that remains owed and has to be paid in the future.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days