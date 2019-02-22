Latest Weather Blog
Edwards' budget proposal larger than forecast
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has given Louisiana lawmakers an aspirational budget proposal for next year, rather than one based on the current state income forecast.
“Technically I can’t present to you an executive budget...” He says the Governor’s office is instead presenting a proposed budget.— Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) February 22, 2019
The last financial forecast for the upcoming 2019-20 budget year was adopted in June. But those figures don't reflect the recommendations of state economists who expect tax collections to be higher. They're also missing billions of dollars that agencies expect to receive from fees, fines, and other revenue sources.
Forecast changes have been stymied by Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras. The Edwards administration is refusing to offer a budget proposal to the Legislature's joint budget committee that leaves cuts and gaps across state agencies. Instead, the administration on Friday proposed a $30 billion budget based on what the governor believes is expected to show up in the state treasury.
