Edwards asks Trump to back $2B more for Louisiana flood aid

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Donald Trump to support another $2 billion in federal block grant aid for Louisiana's recovery from the March and August flooding.



Louisiana's Democratic governor sent the request to the Republican president in a letter released Friday by the state flood recovery task force.



More than $1.3 billion of the money would pay for homeowner aid. Edwards is also asking for $600 million for flood protection projects. Other dollars would pay for business, agriculture and rental assistance.



The money would need approval from Congress. It would come on top of $1.6 billion in block grant aid already approved for Louisiana.



Edwards is traveling to Washington next week, in part to lobby Congress for additional aid. He's also asked to meet with the White House.