Edwards appoints Angelle's replacement on LSU Board of Supervisors

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the replacement for former Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle on the LSU Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday, Edwards announced that Mary Werner will take over Angelle's vacated seat for the remainder of his term representing the 3rd Congressional District. Werner, a native of Leesville, is the director and vice president of The North American Land Company, LLC and The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company, LLC.

Angelle exited his role as public service commissioner after he was named director of the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Werner has served on the Committee of 100, on the boards of many arts and cultural organizations, and numerous charities and nonprofits, such as: the American Heart Association, Calcasieu area board of the American Cancer Society, the Louisiana Preservation Alliance, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Louisiana Center for Women in Government.

She has volunteered many years of service in her children’s schools. She served as a trustee, board chair, and Capital and Annual Fund campaign chair for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She is a trustee of Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where she has served as board vice chair and chair.