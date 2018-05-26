Edwards appointee to Board of Regents rejected by senators

File Image

BATON ROUGE - One of Gov. John Bel Edwards' picks for Louisiana's top higher education board has been snubbed by state senators.

On the final day of the regular legislative session, the Senate rejected two appointments to boards made by the Democratic governor. That included his selection of Lake Charles attorney Thomas Henning for the Board of Regents.

Confirmation discussions are done in secret. Senators vote on the package of appointees in one list, with usually no public debate.

The Senate has a tradition of refusing to accept board and commission appointees if one senator objects in the closed-door discussions, so as little as one objection could have kept Henning from gaining confirmation.

Also rejected was one of Edwards' choices for a state nursing board.

Edwards will select new appointees for the positions.