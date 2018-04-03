Latest Weather Blog
Edwards announces $14 million in funding for local governments
BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he was directing $14,089,640 in Community Development Block Grant funding to 23 projects across the state.
The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program provides local governments with resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities, according to a release.
“The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program allows us to address some of the basic necessities of our people by providing funds for sewer rehabilitation projects, water and street improvements, economic development projects and other priorities,” said Edwards. “This year, the program has provided more than $14 million in funding for repairs and upgrades statewide, provides critical support for projects that are necessary to sustaining and improving our communities.”
This year, LCDBG Public Facilities Grants awarded $14,089,640 million to the following parishes and municipalities:
New Sewer/Rehabilitation
Bossier: $356,057
Concordia: $404,665
Abbeville: $800,000
Church Point: $427,000
Hammond: $675,000
Iberia: $439,430
Lincoln: $240,000
Minden: $823,000
Morse: $311,783
Ponchatoula: $1,000,000
Lake Providence: $997,000
Opelousas: $1,200,000
Port Barre: $1,200,000
Pointe Coupee: $298,190
Streets
Atlanta: $303,375
Springhill: $297,570
Water Treatment
Marion: $897,700
Oak Grove: $770,000
Pollock: $369,600
Rayville: $624,700
Sunset: $497,660
Vinton: $818,000
West Carroll: $338,910
