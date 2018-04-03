Edwards announces $14 million in funding for local governments

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he was directing $14,089,640 in Community Development Block Grant funding to 23 projects across the state.

The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program provides local governments with resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities, according to a release.

“The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program allows us to address some of the basic necessities of our people by providing funds for sewer rehabilitation projects, water and street improvements, economic development projects and other priorities,” said Edwards. “This year, the program has provided more than $14 million in funding for repairs and upgrades statewide, provides critical support for projects that are necessary to sustaining and improving our communities.”

This year, LCDBG Public Facilities Grants awarded $14,089,640 million to the following parishes and municipalities:

New Sewer/Rehabilitation

Bossier: $356,057

Concordia: $404,665

Abbeville: $800,000

Church Point: $427,000

Hammond: $675,000

Iberia: $439,430

Lincoln: $240,000

Minden: $823,000

Morse: $311,783

Ponchatoula: $1,000,000

Lake Providence: $997,000

Opelousas: $1,200,000

Port Barre: $1,200,000

Pointe Coupee: $298,190

Streets

Atlanta: $303,375

Springhill: $297,570

Water Treatment

Marion: $897,700

Oak Grove: $770,000

Pollock: $369,600

Rayville: $624,700

Sunset: $497,660

Vinton: $818,000

West Carroll: $338,910