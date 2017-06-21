74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards agrees to let Louisiana colleges set their own fees

2 hours 4 minutes 12 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 10:37 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's colleges and universities can still set - and raise - their own student fees.

  

The schools' governing boards have had that fee-hiking ability, but it was set to expire on June 30. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill that continues the authority to set and modify fees until mid-2020.

  

The four college management boards will have to report their fee changes each year to state lawmakers, under the new law sponsored by Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Hammond Republican.

  

Edwards' office announced the bill signing Tuesday evening.

  

Several higher education leaders have said they may raise some fees for the upcoming 2017-18 school year, even though they will escape budget cuts for the first time in nearly a decade.

  

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days