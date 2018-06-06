85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Edwards agrees to boost fines for soliciting prostitutes

Wednesday, June 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana is ramping up the fines for people convicted of soliciting prostitutes.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he's signed a proposal to raise fines based on the number of prior prostitution offenses and the age of the sex worker.
  
The bill imposes a fine of at least $1,500 for someone convicted of soliciting prostitutes for the second time. It also levies a fine of at least $5,000 for someone who solicits sex from a person under the age of 14.
  
The measure also requires people convicted of soliciting sex to enter a program that would educate them about the harms of prostitution.
  
Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican, sponsored the bill. It takes effect Aug. 1.
  

