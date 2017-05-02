Edwards administration: House budget damaging to services

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is trashing House Republicans' version of next year's budget, saying it would cause widespread damage to health services and child welfare programs.



In a Tuesday briefing, Edwards' cabinet officials outlined a litany of criticisms against the proposal that emerged from the House Appropriations Committee. They said it would keep some Medicaid recipients from getting medications, shutter psychiatric treatment beds, force furloughs of nonviolent inmates and close two veterans' cemeteries.



The more than $28 billion operating budget proposal in the House would spend $235 million less in state tax dollars than Louisiana is forecast to receive next year.



Edwards wants to use all dollars projected.



House Republican leaders worry the projections are too rosy and say agencies can cope with their budget proposal without damaging cuts.