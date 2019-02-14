62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards' 2015 campaign manager, Linda Day, passes

2 hours 2 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 14 2019 Feb 14, 2019 February 14, 2019 7:33 PM February 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John bel Edwards' campaign manager from the 2015 election has passed away.

Linda Day, a retired school administrator from Caddo Parish, joined Edwards' campaign team in the 2015 Louisiana Governor's Race.

"Our hearts are heavy today as Louisiana lost one of its fiercest champions for working families and our teachers, our dear friend Linda Day," Gov. Edwards wrote. "Linda was not just a member of our team; she was a part of our family. We have been together through good times and bad."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days