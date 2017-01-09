Education board considering cuts to TOPS payments

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's top higher education policy-making board is weighing proposals to cut TOPS payments, consolidate campus administrative functions and give more tuition-raising authority to school governing boards.

The recommendations are part of a draft report released Monday by Board of Regents staff. The report was released in response to a state law requiring the board to review Louisiana's higher education structure.

One of the ideas proposed is a reworking of the TOPS college tuition program beginning with the freshman class of 2018.

Under this proposal, freshman students would receive 80 percent of tuition covered, while sophomores would get 90 percent. Juniors and seniors would receive the full 100 percent of tuition.

The board is taking public comments on Monday's recommendations before settling on the proposals it will submit to lawmakers.