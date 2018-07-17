Latest Weather Blog
Ed Orgeron says hiring Matt Canada was a 'mistake'
ATLANTA- SEC Media Days kicked off from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Monday, marking the unofficial start to LSU's season.
Head coach Ed Orgeron answered plenty of questions regarding his decision to hire Steve Ensminger as offensive coordinator, after parting ways with Matt Canada after just one season.
"I went after the hottest commodity. It didn't work," Orgeron said. "It's tough when you make a mistake. It's tougher when you can't admit you made a mistake."
The split between LSU and Canada came after the 2017 season, as the relationship between Orgeron and Canada became rocky as the season went on.
Coach Orgeron admitted to changing parts of Canada's offense during a game against Troy.
After losing 24-21 to Troy, a meeting between athletic director Joe Alleva, Orgeron and both coordinators, including Canada, was called to get the group "all on the same page" according to Orgeron.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley High athletes want playoff suspension waived
-
Bobcat spotted in neighborhood off Perkins Road
-
Older brother makes sweet gesture days before sister's open heart surgery
-
LSU Greek Life Task Force releases changes to come this fall
-
This is nuts: Second squirrel in a week causes power outages in...