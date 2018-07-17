Ed Orgeron says hiring Matt Canada was a 'mistake'

ATLANTA- SEC Media Days kicked off from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Monday, marking the unofficial start to LSU's season.

Head coach Ed Orgeron answered plenty of questions regarding his decision to hire Steve Ensminger as offensive coordinator, after parting ways with Matt Canada after just one season.

"I went after the hottest commodity. It didn't work," Orgeron said. "It's tough when you make a mistake. It's tougher when you can't admit you made a mistake."

The split between LSU and Canada came after the 2017 season, as the relationship between Orgeron and Canada became rocky as the season went on.

Coach Orgeron admitted to changing parts of Canada's offense during a game against Troy.

After losing 24-21 to Troy, a meeting between athletic director Joe Alleva, Orgeron and both coordinators, including Canada, was called to get the group "all on the same page" according to Orgeron.