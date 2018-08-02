Ed Orgeron addresses latest on QB race, responds to Miami student

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brought out his inner Les Miles while speaking at Tiger Stadium on Wednesday as part of an event for the local rotary club. With fall camp just two days away Orgeron hit on a number of topics regarding the upcoming 2018 Tigers.

During the question-and-answers part of the event, a student from the University of Miami stood up and asked an interesting question that drew a loud laughter from the LSU crowd.

“I’m a student at the University of Miami. I was wondering how you plan to beat such an amazing team with no weaknesses in Week 1?”

After a few seconds of pause, Orgeron fired back with an answer for the ages.

“Hey, you took a wrong turn on that interstate, boy,” Orgeron said with a smile. “I’ve got a nice little fishing hole down there in Louisiana, and my buddies want to take you fishing this afternoon, they’re going to give you the answer.”

News & notes from Orgeron's speech:

Ed Orgeron admitted to the audience he though Ohio State grad-tranfser Joe Burrow was going to Cincinnati where he was guaranteed a starting quarterback job.

During Burrows official visit to Baton Rouge, Orgeron never offered up a starting job, instead he gave Burrow an opportunity.

"You're going to have to come here and compete," Orgeron said. "You're going to have the opportunity to "earn" this starting position."

Orgeron pointed out he would like to announce a starter by the end of fall camp.

"The inconsistency at quarterback gave us some concern after spring," Orgeron said. "Not that those guys weren't good enough to play. Not that all three of those guys couldn't start, but we didn't think they were consistent enough."

Possibility of playing two quarterbacks:

Orgeron also went into detail about each specific quarterback saying Brennan is a great drop-back passer and would make LSU's offense a pro-style attack. He mentioned Justin McMillian who many believed had the best spring game on tape. Then he touched on Lowell Narcisse, saying "he's the most talented quarterback in the room".

With four quarterbacks now fighting to get reps this fall camp, Orgeron made it clear he doesn't want to play more than one quarterback.

"We don't want to do that, we want to play one quarterback," Orgeron said to the rotary attendance. "But, if we do have a quarterback that can run the football like Lowell or Justin, then we can have some plays in a wildcat situation that you may see and we can use their skills."