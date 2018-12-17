Economic growth in Livingston Parish on the rise

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Indicators show Livingston Parish is experiencing double-digit growth, with no signs of letting up.

A preliminary report from the parish's economic council shows construction permits for commercial property have almost doubled from 2017.

"Anytime you have more residential rooftops coming, you are going to have commercial straight to follow it," real estate specialist Kayla Johnson told WBRZ.

The report also shows permits were issued last year to build 100 news homes per month, which is a 23% percent increase.

While economists point to location as a key factor, Parish President Layton Ricks says quality of life is what's pushing the growth.

"We have a warm family atmosphere in Livingston Parish, no matter how much we grow, we seem to maintain that," Layton said. "It's always about our people at the end of the day."

Full economic projects for the parish will be released next month.