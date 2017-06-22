EBRSO: Women wanted for using stolen credit cards to make $1,000 purchases

Images via East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two women that used several stolen credit cards to make $1,000 worth of purchases.





According to the sheriff's office, the victim's wallet was stolen while shopping at Fresh Market in Perkins Rowe. The credit cards were used shorty after at Target to make about $1,000 in purchases of miscellaneous items.





The sheriff's office says one of the women deputies are searching for is described as a white woman wearing a sundress and sun hat. The other suspect is described as a black woman wearing a black shirt and green pants.





Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the women is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000. A cash reward is also being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects.