EBRSO: Women wanted for stealing money from College Drive Walmart

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are searching for two women who they say stole money from cash registers at Walmart in the 3000 block of College Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on April 9 when two women entered the store, walked to the apparel section and took one piece of clothing. The woman then walked to an unattended cash register.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the women acted as a lookout while the other used a key to open the register drawer and stole money. The piece of clothing was used to hide her hand as the woman opened the cash register drawer. The sheriff's office says the women stole from three cash registers in total before they left the store.

One of the women is described as wearing an all black sweat suit with light green shoes. The other woman is described as having bright red hair, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.