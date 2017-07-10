74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Woman wanted for charging more than $800 to stolen credit card

1 hour 22 minutes 41 seconds ago July 10, 2017 Jul 10, 2017 Monday, July 10 2017 July 10, 2017 2:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are seeking a woman accused of spending more than $800 with the use of a stolen credit card.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the woman used the stolen card to buy $812 in Visa gift cards and then made purchases at several stores in the Baton Rouge area. The sheriff's office says she used the gift cards to make purchases at Dollar General, Walmart, Frank's Restaurant, and Church's Chicken.

The suspect, a black female, was last seen wearing khakis and a purple t-shirt.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days