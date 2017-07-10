EBRSO: Woman wanted for charging more than $800 to stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are seeking a woman accused of spending more than $800 with the use of a stolen credit card.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the woman used the stolen card to buy $812 in Visa gift cards and then made purchases at several stores in the Baton Rouge area. The sheriff's office says she used the gift cards to make purchases at Dollar General, Walmart, Frank's Restaurant, and Church's Chicken.

The suspect, a black female, was last seen wearing khakis and a purple t-shirt.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.