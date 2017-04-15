EBRSO: Woman attacks man with butter knife at Waffle House

Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for aggravated battery after she attacked a man with a butter knife at a Waffle House Saturday.

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Wafflehouse on Highland Road around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim who was bleeding and claimed he had been stabbed in the neck.

After receiving a description of the suspect's vehicle, deputies pulled over a vehicle matching the description on I-10 near the Siegen Lane exit. A deputy informed the three women inside the vehicle why they were pulled over and then asked where they were they driving from.

After saying they had driven there from Waffle House, the officer asked which of them had gotten into an altercation at the restaurant.

According to EBRSO, 40-year-old Deli Beachem of Hammond admitted to getting into a verbal confrontation at the Waffle House, but denied the altercation turned physical. She also admitted she unsuccessfully attempted to hit the vicitm with a syrup bottle.

Deputies again spoke to the victim who said Beachem made comments towards him as she was leaving the restaurant. He said the two exchanged words before Beachem grabbed a butter knife and struck him twice in the neck.

Officers verified EMS treated the victim for superficial cuts to his neck and throat and arrested Beachem.

Beachem was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of aggravated battery.