EBRSO wins top awards at U.S. Police Canine Association trials

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office K-9 Division won the Top Dog award for the fourth time at the K-9 Sweeps Trail.

The trial was held by the United State Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 10 on April 10 – 13. Captain James Broussard and his K-9 Indo brought home the Top Dog award for the fourth time in five years.

The trails were for patrol K-9's, bomb detection K-9's and narcotics detection K-9 teams.

The EBRSO K-9 Division also received the following awards:



Patrol Dogs:

Capt. James Broussard / K9 INDO

1st Place Criminal Apprehension

1st Place Patrol Dog

3rd Place Agility

2017 TOP DOG AWARD



CPL. Cody Grace / K9 LENNOX

2nd Place Scent Work

5th Place Agility

5th Place Patrol Dog



Dy. Ryan Distefano / K9 DIEZEL

3rd Place Obedience