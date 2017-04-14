81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO wins top awards at U.S. Police Canine Association trials

53 minutes 2 seconds ago April 14, 2017 Apr 14, 2017 Friday, April 14 2017 April 14, 2017 12:25 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office K-9 Division won the Top Dog award for the fourth time at the K-9 Sweeps Trail.

The trial was held by the United State Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 10 on April 10 – 13. Captain James Broussard and his K-9 Indo brought home the Top Dog award for the fourth time in five years.

The trails were for patrol K-9's, bomb detection K-9's and narcotics detection K-9 teams.

The EBRSO K-9 Division also received the following awards:


Patrol Dogs:
Capt. James Broussard / K9 INDO
1st Place Criminal Apprehension
1st Place Patrol Dog
3rd Place Agility
2017 TOP DOG AWARD
 
CPL. Cody Grace / K9 LENNOX
2nd Place Scent Work
5th Place Agility
5th Place Patrol Dog
 
Dy. Ryan Distefano / K9 DIEZEL
3rd Place Obedience

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days