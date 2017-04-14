81°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO wins top awards at U.S. Police Canine Association trials
BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office K-9 Division won the Top Dog award for the fourth time at the K-9 Sweeps Trail.
The trial was held by the United State Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 10 on April 10 – 13. Captain James Broussard and his K-9 Indo brought home the Top Dog award for the fourth time in five years.
The trails were for patrol K-9's, bomb detection K-9's and narcotics detection K-9 teams.
The EBRSO K-9 Division also received the following awards:
Patrol Dogs:
Capt. James Broussard / K9 INDO
1st Place Criminal Apprehension
1st Place Patrol Dog
3rd Place Agility
2017 TOP DOG AWARD
CPL. Cody Grace / K9 LENNOX
2nd Place Scent Work
5th Place Agility
5th Place Patrol Dog
Dy. Ryan Distefano / K9 DIEZEL
3rd Place Obedience
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: pedestrian struck, killed off Gardere Lane
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price on the rise before Easter
-
Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb
-
Homeowner says contracting company took advantage of him
-
HHGregg customer out thousands, not happy with limited returns