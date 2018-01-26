EBRSO warns public about jury duty phone scam

BATON ROUGE- If you get a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who wants you to pay a fine for missing jury duty, don't do it.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is working two separate cases in which a caller posed as a deputy or police officer telling people they missed federal jury duty. The caller said victims must pay a fine to avoid being arrested, according to a news release.

The caller told the victims to buy a Green Dot debit card and drive to Sheriff's Office headquarters. The caller told them to stay in their vehicle and provide the account number on the pre-paid cards. That allows the scammer to instantly collect the money, leaving the victim with no recourse.

EBRSO does not call prospective jurors, ask for personal identification information, or ask for money to pay fines over the phone. Anyone with information concerning the incidents can contact authorities at 225-389-5009.