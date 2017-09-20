83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO warning citizens of jury duty phone scam

Wednesday, September 20 2017
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of phone scams where a caller poses as a Sheriff's Deputy. 

According to a news release, the victim is told they missed jury duty and can avoid being arrested by paying a fine. The caller then gives the address of EBRSO headquarters to make it seem credible. Then they instruct the victim to stay in their vehicles and make a payment to a prepaid card. 

EBRSO officials say they do not call prospective jurors or ask for money to pay fines over the phone. 

They are asking anyone with information regarding the phone scam to contact them at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers. 

