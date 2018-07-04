EBRSO: Victim mugged while walking in Shenandoah neighborhood Monday evening

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a person was robbed at gunpoint while walking through a Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 15000 block of Chickamauga Avenue. The victim was reportedly walking along the sidewalk in the neighborhood when a vehicle carrying four men pulled up alongside them. An unidentified person then jumped out of the vehicle armed with a gun and took the victim's cell phone.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored Nissan. The thief was described as a black male, about 17 to 25 years in age, just over six feet tall and with a slim to muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.