EBRSO to hold ceremony to remember victims of homicide

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is inviting members of the community to participate in its annual Evening of Remembrance.

According to a post, the event is an annual ceremony dedicated to grieving family members and loved ones of victims of homicide. The event will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Living Faith Christian Center. It is recommended that children younger than school age do not attend.

For more information, contact Crime Victim Services at 225-239-7850.